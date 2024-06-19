159 Years Ago, Last US Slave Owners Ordered to Free Slaves

June 19, 2024: 159 years ago, on June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation. The Proclamation had declared all enslaved people free from Jan. 1, 1863, but enforcement largely relied on the advancement of Union troops. Granger's order would finally bring about the end of slavery in America.

A Scott Rasmussen National Survey conducted by RMG Research found that in response to an open-ended question just a third (34%) of voters correctly identify what Juneteenth is about. An additional 6% identify it as a Black holiday, while the rest either don't know (36%) or give an incorrect response (24%)

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 10, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Question

[Asked of those who said they knew what Juneteenth celebrates] In just a few words, please tell me what Juneteenth celebrates.

(Of all voters)

32%-Were not asked — said they did not know what Juneteenth celebrates

34%-Celebrates the end of slavery

6%-Black holiday

24%-Incorrect

4%-Don't know

