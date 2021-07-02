54 Percent of Voters: 4th of July One of Nation's Most Important Holidays

July 02, 2021: Fifty-four percent (54%) of voters consider the Fourth of July to be one of the nation’s most important holidays. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 7% consider it one of the least important, and 34% rate it somewhere in between.[1]

Seventy-seven percent (77%) will do something to celebrate the day. That includes 71% who will watch fireworks and 62% who will have a cookout. Thirty-one percent (31%) will watch or participate in a parade, and 28% will go to a beach or lake.[1]

