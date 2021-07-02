×
54 Percent of Voters: 4th of July One of Nation's Most Important Holidays

statue of liberty with fireworks
(Dreamstime)

By Friday, 02 July 2021 10:36 AM Current | Bio | Archive

July 02, 2021: Fifty-four percent (54%) of voters consider the Fourth of July to be one of the nation’s most important holidays. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 7% consider it one of the least important, and 34% rate it somewhere in between.[1]

Seventy-seven percent (77%) will do something to celebrate the day. That includes 71% who will watch fireworks and 62% who will have a cookout. Thirty-one percent (31%) will watch or participate in a parade, and 28% will go to a beach or lake.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt."

Footnotes:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Fifty-four percent of voters consider the Fourth of July to be one of the nation's most important holidays.
