50 Years Ago Today: 1st US Performance of Jesus Christ Superstar

July 12, 2021: Fifty years ago today — on July 12, 1971 — the first authorized U.S. performance of Jesus Christ Superstar was held at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena. It was a concert tour leading up to the show's October launch on Broadway.

Two days later, the show came to Asbury Park, New Jersey, where I was fortunate to be in the audience. A review of that show called it “a fascinating and beautiful piece of music and ideas.”[1]

The reviewer added, “It will be interesting to see what the Broadway version is like. Doesn’t seem as if it could beat this one.”[1]

The concert tour followed the October 1970 release of a concept album.[2] The album topped the Billboard Charts early in 1971.

The original Broadway show debuted on October 12, 1971, and had 711 performances before closing in July 1973.[3]

Since then, the franchise has included a 1973 movie along with other Broadway productions.

Footnotes: