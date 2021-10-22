72 Percent of Voters: IRS Collects Too Much Personal Info

October 22, 2021: Seventy-two percent of voters think the IRS collects too much personal information that should remain private and that more privacy protections are needed. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 16% disagree and 12% are not sure.

Those totals include 41% who strongly agree that more privacy protections are needed and 4% who strongly disagree.

Eighty-one percent (81%) of Republicans think more protections are needed, so do 68% of Democrats and 64% of independents.

President Biden’s Build Back Better proposal currently includes provisions that would give the IRS more access to personal and business financial information.

Among those who strongly favor President Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, 62% believe the IRS already collects too much information. Among those who somewhat favor the Build Back Better plan, 72% believe additional privacy protections are needed.

