86 Percent: Missing In-Person Teaching Damaging to Students

March 8, 2021: Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters believe that missing out on in-person teaching during the pandemic has been damaging to students. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 11% disagree.[1]

Those totals include 53% who believe the impact has been very damaging and 3% who say it has not been damaging at all.[1]

This is a rare pandemic-related topic with broad agreement across party lines. Eighty-eight percent (88%) of Republicans believe the lack of in-person teaching has been damaging to students. So do 86% of independents and 84% of Democrats.[1]

However, the partisan divide appears clearly on a related question. Forty-eight percent (48%) of all voters believe the health threat to students and teachers is greater than the academic threat to students. Forty-four percent (44%) take the opposite view. On this question, 70% of Democrats see the health issues as a bigger concern, while 65% of Republicans are more worried about academic issues. Independents are evenly divided.[1]

Data released recently shows that a plurality of voters believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Additionally, 50% believe that many cities and states overreacted to the pandemic in ways that did more harm than good.

