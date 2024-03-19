88 Percent: Good Income Important to Being Happy, Fulfilled

March 19, 2024: Eighty-eight percent (88%) of voters say that making a good income is important to being happy and fulfilled in life, and 82% say an interesting career is important. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 77% say owning a home is important for happiness and fulfillment, followed by 67% who say getting married and 66% who say having children.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 11-12, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

When it comes to being happy and fulfilled in life, how important are each of the following?

Making a good income

41%-Very important

47%-Somewhat important

9%-Not very important

2%-Not at all important

2%-Not sure

Having an interesting career

35%-Very important

47%-Somewhat important

11%-Not very important

3%-Not at all important

4%-Not sure

Owning a home

42%-Very important

35%-Somewhat important

16%-Not very important

4%-Not at all important

2%-Not sure

Getting married

34%-Very important

33%-Somewhat important

19%-Not very important

10%-Not at all important

4%-Not sure

Having children

32%-Very important

34%-Somewhat important

17%-Not very important

12%-Not at all important

5%-Not sure