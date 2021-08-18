×
41 Percent of Voters: Benefits of Government Worth the Costs

cost benefit analysis concept on a graph with a thumb nail pin target marker
(Pricelessphotos/Dreamstime.com)

By Wednesday, 18 August 2021 10:19 AM Current | Bio | Archive

August 18, 2021: Forty-one percent (41%) of voters believe that the benefits of government are worth the costs and regulations. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% disagree and 26% are not sure.[1]

Sixty percent (60%) of Democrats believe that government is worth the cost. However, just 28% of Republicans and 26% of independent voters agree.[1]

By a 41% to 33% margin, those who like traditional Republican policies say government is worth the cost. However, by a 49% to 26% margin, those preferring Trump-like policies say government is not worth the cost.[1]

Fifty-eight percent (58%) of urban voters believe that government is worth the cost. That view is shared by 39% of suburban voters and 30% of rural voters.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "41 percent of voters believe benefits of government are worth the cost," August 16, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
TOP

