41 Percent of Voters: Benefits of Government Worth the Costs

August 18, 2021: Forty-one percent (41%) of voters believe that the benefits of government are worth the costs and regulations. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% disagree and 26% are not sure.[1]

Sixty percent (60%) of Democrats believe that government is worth the cost. However, just 28% of Republicans and 26% of independent voters agree.[1]

By a 41% to 33% margin, those who like traditional Republican policies say government is worth the cost. However, by a 49% to 26% margin, those preferring Trump-like policies say government is not worth the cost.[1]

Fifty-eight percent (58%) of urban voters believe that government is worth the cost. That view is shared by 39% of suburban voters and 30% of rural voters.[1]

