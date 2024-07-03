80 Percent: Plan to Do Something to Celebrate the Fourth

July 3, 2024: Eighty percent (80%) of voters plan to do something to celebrate the Fourth of July. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that of those who will celebrate, 64% expect to watch fireworks and 59% to cook out. Twenty-three percent (23%) plan to watch or participate in a parade, 21% to set off firecrackers at home, and 21% to go to the beach or lake.

The survey also found that 91% are proud to be Americans, and 55% believe that America's best days are still to come. Twenty-four percent (24%) believe America's best days have come and gone.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 24-25, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How likely are you to do something to celebrate the Fourth of July?

48%-Very likely

32%-Somewhat likely

12%-Somewhat unlikely

6%-Very unlikely

2%-Not sure

[Asked of those who are very likely or somewhat likely to celebrate] Which of the following will you do to celebrate the Fourth of July?

64%-Watch fireworks

59%-Cook out

23%-Watch or participate in a parade

21%-Set off firecrackers at home

21%-Go to the beach or lake

9%-Sing patriotic songs

1%-None of these

Are you proud to be an American?

91%-Yes

4%-No

6%-Not sure

Are America's best days still to come, or have they come and gone?

55%-Still to come

24%-Come and gone

21%-Not sure

