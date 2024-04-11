22 Percent Trust U.S. Gov't to Do Right Thing Most of Time

April 11, 2024: Just 22% of voters trust the federal government to do the right thing most of the time. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 45% trust them to do the right thing only some of the time, and 32% rarely or never.
The survey also found that 51% believe most Americans are too trusting of the government, while 33% believe most are too skeptical.
Methodology
The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 26-27, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.
Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.
Survey Questions
Generally speaking, how often do you trust the federal government to do the right thing?
- 1%- Just about all the time
- 21%-Most of the time
- 45%-Only some of the time
- 32%-Rarely or never
- 0%- Not sure
Are most Americans too trusting of government or too skeptical of government?
- 19%-Much too trusting
- 32%-Somewhat too trusting
- 21%-Somewhat too skeptical
- 12%-Much too skeptical
- 11%-The balance is about right
- 5%-Not sure
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.