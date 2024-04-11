22 Percent Trust U.S. Gov't to Do Right Thing Most of Time

April 11, 2024: Just 22% of voters trust the federal government to do the right thing most of the time. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 45% trust them to do the right thing only some of the time, and 32% rarely or never.

The survey also found that 51% believe most Americans are too trusting of the government, while 33% believe most are too skeptical.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 26-27, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Generally speaking, how often do you trust the federal government to do the right thing?

1%- Just about all the time

21%-Most of the time

45%-Only some of the time

32%-Rarely or never

0%- Not sure

Are most Americans too trusting of government or too skeptical of government?

19%-Much too trusting

32%-Somewhat too trusting

21%-Somewhat too skeptical

12%-Much too skeptical

11%-The balance is about right

5%-Not sure