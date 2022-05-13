×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: federal budget | federal spending

52 Percent: Stop Adding Programs, Slow Spending to Balance Budget

a scale with balanced written on one side and budget on the other
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 13 May 2022 01:09 PM Current | Bio | Archive

May 13, 2022: Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters think the federal government is out of control, that it must stop adding new programs and slow the growth of federal spending to balance the budget. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% think America needs the federal government to do more, that it must create new programs and spend more money to solve the nation’s problems, and 14% are not sure.

The survey also found that 58% of voters favor a proposal that would allow discretionary spending to grow only enough to adjust for inflation. Twenty-four percent (24%) oppose the proposal, and 19% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 28-30, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters think the federal government is out of control, that it must stop adding new programs and slow the growth of federal spending to balance the budget.
federal budget, federal spending
262
2022-09-13
Friday, 13 May 2022 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved