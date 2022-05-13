52 Percent: Stop Adding Programs, Slow Spending to Balance Budget

May 13, 2022: Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters think the federal government is out of control, that it must stop adding new programs and slow the growth of federal spending to balance the budget. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% think America needs the federal government to do more, that it must create new programs and spend more money to solve the nation’s problems, and 14% are not sure.

The survey also found that 58% of voters favor a proposal that would allow discretionary spending to grow only enough to adjust for inflation. Twenty-four percent (24%) oppose the proposal, and 19% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 28-30, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.