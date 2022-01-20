53 Percent of Voters Are Confident In Elections

January 20, 2022: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters are confident that American elections are conducted in a manner that ensures all votes are counted and that the proper winners are declared in each election. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 40% lack such confidence and 7% are not sure.

Eighty-five percent (85%) of Democrats currently express confidence in our system of elections. That confidence is shared by 48% of independent voters and 33% of Republicans. Polling conducted over the past several decades has consistently shown that voters have more confidence in election results when their team wins the White House.

Despite the tepid confidence in our election system, just 21% of voters are following news about election reform very closely. That total includes 30% of Democrats, 22% of Republicans, and 15% of independent voters.

Data released earlier showed that 80% favor requiring voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. Additionally, 85% also favor a requirement for states to clean voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved from the voter registration lists. Another popular reform, supported by 76% of voters, is to require all ballots to be received by Election Day.

All three of those reforms are favored by a solid majority of every measured demographic group.

Data released earlier found that 50% believe the top priority for election reform should be making it harder to cheat. Thirty-eight percent (38%) think the focus should be on making it easier to vote.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.