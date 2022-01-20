×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elections

53 Percent of Voters Are Confident In Elections

hands putting ballots in a ballot box with scales of justice in the background
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 20 January 2022 01:33 PM Current | Bio | Archive

January 20, 2022: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters are confident that American elections are conducted in a manner that ensures all votes are counted and that the proper winners are declared in each election. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 40% lack such confidence and 7% are not sure.

Eighty-five percent (85%) of Democrats currently express confidence in our system of elections. That confidence is shared by 48% of independent voters and 33% of Republicans. Polling conducted over the past several decades has consistently shown that voters have more confidence in election results when their team wins the White House.

Despite the tepid confidence in our election system, just 21% of voters are following news about election reform very closely. That total includes 30% of Democrats, 22% of Republicans, and 15% of independent voters.

Data released earlier showed that 80% favor requiring voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. Additionally, 85% also favor a requirement for states to clean voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved from the voter registration lists. Another popular reform, supported by 76% of voters, is to require all ballots to be received by Election Day.

All three of those reforms are favored by a solid majority of every measured demographic group.

Data released earlier found that 50% believe the top priority for election reform should be making it harder to cheat. Thirty-eight percent (38%) think the focus should be on making it easier to vote.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifty-three percent of voters are confident that American elections are conducted in a manner that ensures all votes are counted and that the proper winners are declared in each election.
elections
284
2022-33-20
Thursday, 20 January 2022 01:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved