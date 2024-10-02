WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

65 Percent: Limit Individual Donations to Candidates

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 02 October 2024 12:34 PM EDT

October 2, 2024: Sixty-five (65%) of voters say there should be limits on the amount of money that an individual can give to any one candidate's political campaign. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 22% disagree.

The survey also found that 33% of voters say business owners make contributions to political campaigns because of their deeply held political beliefs. Fifty-eight percent (58%) say business owners contribute primarily to help their businesses.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 24-25, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Questions

Should there be limits on the amount of money that an individual can give to any one candidate's political campaign?

  • 65%-Yes
  • 22%-No
  • 12%-Not sure

Business owners often make contributions to political campaigns. Do they contribute primarily because of their deeply held political beliefs or to help
their businesses?

  • 33%-Because of their deeply held political beliefs
  • 58%-To help their businesses
  • 9%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist.

