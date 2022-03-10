53 Percent More Worried About Govt Lockdowns, Restrictions Than They Are COVID

March 10, 2022: 53% of voters are more worried, looking ahead, about government lockdowns and restrictions than they are about getting COVID.

Thirty-six percent (36%) are more worried about getting COVID. Most Democrats (60%) are more worried about getting COVID. Most Republicans (71%) and independents (55%) are more worried about government restrictions and lockdowns.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 1, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

