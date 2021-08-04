Poll: 28 Percent Say Pandemic's Worst Is Behind Us, 45 Percent Disagree

August 4, 2021: The stunning collapse in confidence that the pandemic is behind us continues. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 28% of voters now believe we’ve put the worst behind us.[1] That’s down from 56% two months ago.[2] Forty-five percent (45%) of voters now believe the worst is yet to come.[1] That’s up from 20% in late May.[2]
These numbers are the most pessimistic measured since December of last year.[3] Beginning with the rollout of the vaccines in January, confidence continually grew for five months. [4][5][6][7][8]
Those who say they will never get vaccinated are a bit less pessimistic than other voters. However, even those voters, by a 44% to 36% margin, tend to think the worst is yet to come.[1]
Republicans are now evenly divided as to whether the worst is behind us or yet to come. A majority of Democrats and a solid plurality of independents fear the worst is in the future rather than the past.[1]
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.
