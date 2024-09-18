WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: constitution | amendments | federal government | poll
OPINION

59 Percent: Constitutional Amendments Should Restrict Gov't

constitution, flag, puzzle pieces
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 18 September 2024 03:10 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 18, 2024: Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters believe that if the Constitution were to be amended, those amendments should place further restrictions on the federal government. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 20% say more power should be given to the federal government.

The survey also found that, by a 49% to 38% margin, voters do not believe that the Constitution is a major source of the problems facing the United States today.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 26-27, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

If the Constitution were to be amended, should it be changed to give more power to the federal government or to place further restrictions on the federal government?

  • 20%-Give more power to the federal government
  • 59%-Place further restrictions on the federal government
  • 21%-Not sure

Some people believe that the United States Constitution is out of touch with 21st-century America. Is the Constitution a major source of the problems facing the United States today?

  • 38%-Yes
  • 49%-No
  • 14%-Not sure

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters believe that if the Constitution were to be amended, those amendments should place further restrictions on the federal government. A national survey found that just 20% say more power should be given to the federal government.
constitution, amendments, federal government, poll
271
2024-10-18
Wednesday, 18 September 2024 03:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved