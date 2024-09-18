59 Percent: Constitutional Amendments Should Restrict Gov't

September 18, 2024: Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters believe that if the Constitution were to be amended, those amendments should place further restrictions on the federal government. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 20% say more power should be given to the federal government.

The survey also found that, by a 49% to 38% margin, voters do not believe that the Constitution is a major source of the problems facing the United States today.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 26-27, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Survey Questions

If the Constitution were to be amended, should it be changed to give more power to the federal government or to place further restrictions on the federal government?

20%-Give more power to the federal government

59%-Place further restrictions on the federal government

21%-Not sure

Some people believe that the United States Constitution is out of touch with 21st-century America. Is the Constitution a major source of the problems facing the United States today?