48 Percent of Voters Worried About Pandemic, 48 Percent About Economy

February 24, 2021: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters nationwide believe health concerns represent the biggest threat from the coronavirus pandemic. However, a Scott Rasmussen survey found that another 48% believe the biggest threat has to do with economic concerns. [1]

Sixty-four percent (64%) of Republicans believe that economic problems are the biggest threat, while 66% of Democrats see health concerns as more significant. Among independent voters, 52% are more worried about the economic threat, while 43% say the opposite.[1]

Data released earlier showed that, for the first time ever, a plurality of voters believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.[1][2]

Those who see the health concern as a bigger threat are fairly evenly divided as to whether the worst is behind us: 31% say yes, while 36% disagree.[1]

However, those who see economic concerns as a bigger threat are more upbeat. By a 49% to 27% margin, they believe the worst has come and gone.[1]

Early in the pandemic, health concerns were generally seen as more significant. However, in June 2020, for three straight weeks of polling, there was more concern about the economic threat than the health threat.

