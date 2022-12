December 16, 2022: Americans plan to spend an average of $832 on gifts this Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation. This is up slightly from a 10-year average of $826.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate.