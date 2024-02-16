×
Tags: arizona | election | katie hobbs
21 Election-related Bills Vetoed by Arizona Governor in 2023

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (AP)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 16 February 2024 12:47 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

February 16, 2024: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, D, vetoed more election-related bills than any other governor in 2023. Hobbs vetoed 21 bills, or 29% of all election-related bills introduced in the Arizona Legislature last year.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, R, of Nevada came second with seven vetoes of election-related bills, or 17% of those introduced, followed by former Gov. John Bel Edwards, D, of Louisiana with three bills, or 12%, and Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers, D, also with three, or 4% of those introduced.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

