21 Election-related Bills Vetoed by Arizona Governor in 2023

February 16, 2024: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, D, vetoed more election-related bills than any other governor in 2023. Hobbs vetoed 21 bills, or 29% of all election-related bills introduced in the Arizona Legislature last year.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, R, of Nevada came second with seven vetoes of election-related bills, or 17% of those introduced, followed by former Gov. John Bel Edwards, D, of Louisiana with three bills, or 12%, and Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers, D, also with three, or 4% of those introduced.