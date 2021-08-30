45 Percent of Voters Have Confidence in Biden Administration to Keep America Safe

August 30, 2021: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters have at least some confidence in the ability of the Biden administration to keep the U.S. safe. A Scott Rasmussen survey found that 48% do not.[1]

Those totals include 20% who are very confident in the ability of the Biden team to keep the nation safe and 32% who are not at all confident.[1]

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Democrats express confidence in the administration. That confidence is shared by 29% of independent voters and 17% of Republicans.[1]

Other data from the survey found that 42% of voters see China as a bigger threat to national security than either Russia or Afghanistan. Of those three nations, 18% see Russia as the biggest threat while 16% think Afghanistan is the biggest threat.[1]

Data released earlier showed that 59% think a major terrorist attack in the U.S. is somewhat or very likely within the next year.[2]

