×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | america | safe | confidence

45 Percent of Voters Have Confidence in Biden Administration to Keep America Safe

biden looks down with his hand on his forhead
President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By Monday, 30 August 2021 10:59 AM Current | Bio | Archive

August 30, 2021: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters have at least some confidence in the ability of the Biden administration to keep the U.S. safe. A Scott Rasmussen survey found that 48% do not.[1]

Those totals include 20% who are very confident in the ability of the Biden team to keep the nation safe and 32% who are not at all confident.[1]

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Democrats express confidence in the administration. That confidence is shared by 29% of independent voters and 17% of Republicans.[1]

Other data from the survey found that 42% of voters see China as a bigger threat to national security than either Russia or Afghanistan. Of those three nations, 18% see Russia as the biggest threat while 16% think Afghanistan is the biggest threat.[1]

Data released earlier showed that 59% think a major terrorist attack in the U.S. is somewhat or very likely within the next year.[2]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "45% confident in Biden administration to keep nation safe; 48% are not," August 26, 2021
  2. ScottRasmussen.com, "Following Afghanistan Withdrawal, 49% Believe Russia and China Perceive U.S. As Weaker; 21% Disagree," August 24, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Forty-five percent of voters have at least some confidence in the ability of the Biden administration to keep the U.S. safe. A Scott Rasmussen survey found that 48% do not.
america, safe, confidence
228
2021-59-30
Monday, 30 August 2021 10:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved