68​ Percent Favor Government Program for Women Who Regret Having an Abortion

white paper embryo silhouette in woman's hands on the right
(Freemanhan2011/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 09 February 2022 11:52 AM Current | Bio | Archive

February 9, 2022: Sixty-eight percent (68%) of voters favor a government program that would provide mental health services for women who have an abortion and regret it later. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 20% are opposed and 12% are not sure. [1]

Those totals include 38% who strongly favor such an approach and 9% who are strongly opposed.[1]

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Democrats favor providing mental health services for women who regret having an abortion. So do 66% of independent voters and 62% of Republicans.[1]

Seventy percent (70%) of white voters favor the proposal along with 65% of Hispanic voters and 62% of Black voters.[1]

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "68% FAVOR PROVIDING MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR WOMEN WHO HAVE ABORTION" February 8, 2022

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Wednesday, 09 February 2022 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
