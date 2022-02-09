68​ Percent Favor Government Program for Women Who Regret Having an Abortion

February 9, 2022: Sixty-eight percent (68%) of voters favor a government program that would provide mental health services for women who have an abortion and regret it later. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 20% are opposed and 12% are not sure. [1]

Those totals include 38% who strongly favor such an approach and 9% who are strongly opposed.[1]

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Democrats favor providing mental health services for women who regret having an abortion. So do 66% of independent voters and 62% of Republicans.[1]

Seventy percent (70%) of white voters favor the proposal along with 65% of Hispanic voters and 62% of Black voters.[1]

