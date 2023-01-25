×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nasa | asteroid | space | meteorite | earth

Asteroid to Make One of Closest Approaches to Earth Ever Recorded

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 January 2023 10:24 PM EST

An asteroid about the size of a box truck is expected to make one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded, NASA said Wednesday.

The asteroid, designated 2023 BU, is expected to zip by the southern tip of South America at about 7:27 p.m. ET on Thursday just 2,200 miles from the planet's surface and well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, which sit 22,236 miles above the Earth, NASA said in a news release.

There is no risk of the asteroid, estimated to be 11.5 feet by 28 feet, will impact the Earth. Even if it did, the space agency said, an asteroid so small would turn into a fireball and disintegrate in the atmosphere, with some of the larger debris potentially falling as small meteorites.

NASA's Scout impact hazard assessment system "quickly ruled out 2023 BU as an impactor, but despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth," said Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who developed the Scout system. "In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded."

NASA said the asteroid was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov from his MARGO observatory in Nauchnyi, Crimea, on Jan. 21.

Although any asteroid in Earth's proximity will experience a change in trajectory because of our planet's gravity, NASA said 2023 BU will come so close its path around the Sun is expected to be significantly altered. Before encountering Earth, the asteroid's orbit around the Sun approximated Earth's, taking 359 days.

After its encounter, the asteroid's orbit will be more elongated, moving it out to about halfway between Earth's and Mars' orbits at its farthest point from the Sun. The asteroid will then complete one orbit every 425 days.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
SciTech
An asteroid about the size of a box truck is expected to make one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded, NASA said Wednesday.
nasa, asteroid, space, meteorite, earth
312
2023-24-25
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 10:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved