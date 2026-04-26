Chinese Scientists Develop Zero-Emissions 'Coal Battery'

Chinese scientists have developed a new technology that generates electricity from coal without burning it, potentially achieving higher energy efficiency while eliminating carbon dioxide emissions traditionally associated with coal power.

A research team led by Xie Heping of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shenzhen University has built what it describes as the world's first zero-carbon-emission direct coal fuel cell, or ZC-DCFC, according to findings published in the journal Energy Reviews, the South China Morning Post reported.

The system works by processing coal into a fine powder that is dried, purified, and treated before being fed into the fuel cell's anode.

Oxygen is introduced at the cathode, and the coal undergoes electrochemical oxidation across an oxide membrane, producing electricity directly without the need for combustion, steam generation, or turbines.

"This process is bound by the Carnot cycle, capping energy efficiency at around 40 percent," Xie said of conventional coal-fired power. "In the ZC-DCFC, by avoiding the efficiency losses associated with combustion and thermal engines, it enables substantially higher theoretical efficiency."

Unlike traditional coal plants, which burn fuel to generate heat and steam, the new system produces electricity through a direct chemical reaction. The process also captures high-purity carbon dioxide at the anode outlet, which can then be converted into chemical feedstocks such as synthesis gas or mineralized into compounds like sodium bicarbonate.

Researchers said the system operates silently and avoids the heavy pollution typically associated with coal use.

Xie's team has worked on the technology since 2018, addressing challenges related to materials, durability, fuel processing, and continuous coal feeding. Earlier versions of direct carbon fuel cells struggled with low power density and limited operational lifespans, but the latest design improves scalability, stability, and overall efficiency.

The technology could also be adapted for use in deep underground coal seams, potentially allowing electricity generation at depths of up to 2 kilometers. In such cases, power could be transmitted to the surface without the need for costly mining operations.

The project is part of China's National Science and Technology Major Project for Deep Earth Probe and Mineral Resources Exploration, launched in 2025.

The development aligns with China's goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060, though experts say widespread adoption remains years away.

Wei Zhijiang, a senior engineer at HBIS Group Xuansteel, said coal power still plays a dominant role in China's energy mix. By the end of 2025, coal accounted for about 45% of installed capacity but generated nearly 60% of the country's electricity.

Wei said many coal plants are relatively new, with about half operating for only 15 years, and noted that scaling the new technology for commercial use would require time and significant cost planning.

He said the fuel cell system is unlikely to become cost-competitive before 2045.