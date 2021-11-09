Al Gore: Mass Monitoring Keeping Track of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Former Vice President Al Gore said a program relying on mass surveillance data is keeping track of greenhouse gas emissions.

A climate coalition is staying on top of the information.

"We’re going to have real-time monitoring on where the emissions are coming from and who is responsible for them," Gore told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell last week.

"We get data consistently from 300 existing satellites, more than 11,000 ground-based, air-based, sea-based sensors, multiple internet data streams, and using artificial intelligence.

"All that information is combined, visible light, infrared, all of the other information that is brought in, and we can now accurately determine where the greenhouse gas emissions are coming from.

"And next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams."

Gore said the information will be made available on offenders.

"If investors or governments, or civil society activists want to hold them responsible, they will have the information upon which to base their action and holding them responsible," he said.

But Gore also pointed out: "We are in the early stages of the biggest sustainability revolution in history.

"Last year if you look at all of the new electricity generation built and installed worldwide, 90% of it was renewable. Virtually all of that wind and solar. Electric vehicles are coming on very, very rapidly."

And he noted: "I think a majority in both political parties want this climate crisis solved."

The Associated Press reported a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attended the climate summit in Glasgow last week.

Those who participated said it marked new interest by Republicans on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate, according to the AP.