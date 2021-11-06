GOP, Democratic Lawmakers Visit Climate Talks

Glasgow became the site of a rare event Saturday -- a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attending a climate summit.

Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, led the Republican and Democratic group to climate talks. Participating lawmakers said it marked an interest by Republican lawmakers on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate.

Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah drew laughter from the audience at an Atlantic Council panel Saturday by playing up the novelty of GOP lawmakers coming to spend time with thousands of ardent climate advocates.

“My name is John Curtis, and I’m a Republican. And I’m here” at a climate summit, said Curtis, the chairman of a conservative conservation coalition in the U.S. Congress.

Coons is a co-chairperson of a bipartisan Senate climate group. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, was among more than a half-dozen Republican lawmakers expected at the summit.

Since the 2018 mid-term election in which Democrats won seats on climate issues, Republican lawmakers have largely stopped publicly challenging the science establishing that the burning of coal and petroleum is the primary cause of global warming.

Lawmakers in the delegation said growing numbers of Republicans in Congress want to work to slow climate change, although the Republican and Democrats often have different ideas on the tactics, including on the role of government regulations.

PARIS — Hundreds of activists gathered at Paris City Hall on Saturday to protest the inaction about climate change by the 10 top climate-polluting nations in the world.

They deployed large portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi, US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga along a banner reading “climate inaction = crime against life.”

The protest in the French capital was one of many across the world marking the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice as the COP26 climate talks are taking place in Glasgow.

The crucial U.N. climate summit opened last Sunday, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at slowing intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway.