Claude Tops ChatGPT in Apple App Store

Anthropic's Claude has surged to the top of Apple's app rankings, overtaking OpenAI's ChatGPT in a closely watched race among artificial intelligence assistants, even as the company faces fresh scrutiny following the Pentagon's decision to end a contract with the firm.

Apple's latest App Store data shows Claude climbing past ChatGPT in recent days, reflecting a shift in consumer demand within a fast-moving and increasingly competitive AI market.

The rankings, which track downloads and engagement among iPhone users, are widely viewed as a barometer of mainstream adoption.

Claude's rise underscores how quickly the generative AI landscape is evolving.

Once dominated by ChatGPT after its late-2022 debut, the market has fragmented as rivals such as Anthropic, Google, and Meta race to improve model performance, expand features, and court enterprise and consumer users.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI researchers, has positioned Claude as a safety-focused alternative, emphasizing guardrails and alignment in its marketing to businesses and developers.

Its recent gains on Apple's platform suggest that message, combined with iterative model upgrades, is resonating with users.

"Every single day last week was an all-time record for Claude sign-ups," a spokesperson for Anthropic told Business Insider.

"Since the start of the year, free active users have increased by over 60% and daily signups have quadrupled. Claude's paid subscribers have also more than doubled this year across Pro and Max plans."

The company's consumer momentum comes at a complicated moment in Washington.

The Department of War recently ended a contract with Anthropic, concluding a period of collaboration that had centered on evaluating advanced AI systems for national security applications.

The Pentagon has been exploring generative AI tools for tasks ranging from logistics and data analysis to cybersecurity, part of a broader push to integrate commercial AI technologies into defense operations.

It was not immediately clear whether the contract's termination reflected performance concerns, shifting procurement priorities, or broader policy deliberations over the military's use of cutting-edge AI systems.

Defense officials have said in recent months that they are reassessing how best to balance innovation with risk management as AI capabilities accelerate.

The juxtaposition highlights a growing divide between consumer enthusiasm and government caution.

While millions of users download AI assistants to draft emails, summarize documents, and generate images, federal agencies face higher stakes, including security vulnerabilities, data governance challenges, and ethical considerations surrounding autonomous decision-making.