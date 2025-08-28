Why the Left Loathes Success

The left loathes individual achievement.

If you build, create, innovate, and attain a high level of economic success, they will most certainly scorn you, because they need a villain to blame for their unceasing failures.

Democrats have proven themselves incapable of effectively managing our tax dollars and running the government competently, so they have instead chosen to demonize success.

Too many of today’s democratic leaders are career politicians who have never held a job in the private sector, so rather than applauding (and consulting with) people who have climbed the ultimate ladder of success and made important societal contributions, they have dubbed them "oligarchs."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and Zohran Mamdani dominate our news cycle, yet their actual contributions simply consist of complaining about Donald Trump and blaming society's shortcomings on wealthy people, while promising to deliver a more equitable society via socialism and big government.

Meanwhile, our so-called oligarchs continue to build innovative companies and invent groundbreaking technologies enhancing our lives through improved communications, better learning systems, advanced medical technology, electric cars, and of course, job creation.

Fifty-two years ago, Federal Express was the vision of Fred Smith, and it changed the way we live, positively affecting millions globally while employing more than 500,000 people.

Until his recent death at age 80, Fred Smith fell under the left's oligarchy category with a net worth of nearly five billion dollars.

He may not be a household name and certainly not as well-known as Bernie Sanders, but the company he built and the services it provides have dramatically impacted the world.

With FedEx, Fred Smith created a new service that became so essential that the corporate name is now a widely recognizable verb, operating the world's largest fleet of cargo aircraft, shipping more than 16 million packages in about 220 countries and territories daily.

Along with shipping by air, in 1985 Fred Smith also introduced FedEx Ground, which remains successful today, while at the same time the United States Postal Service loses approximately nine billion dollars annually, funded by our tax dollars and mismanaged by politicians who insist we need more government.

Comparatively, I would not entrust Bernie Sanders with a pizza delivery to a fraternity house, yet he and other liberal politicians are adept at enforcing rules and regulations that thwart and impede visionaries like Fred Smith while increasing the power of big government and further empowering useless bureaucrats.

Despite the left's continual outcry that successful people have too much, you can't legislate prosperity or allow politicians who have never held jobs or run businesses to decide on how much wealth we have or how to distribute it equitably.

Rather than having disdain for successful people, we should revere them and instill in our children that they can be entrepreneurs and innovators rather than relying on the false promises of politicians that big government will sustain them.

It's time for the loud group on the left to lead, follow, or get out of the way.

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television. www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub. Read Rob Taub's Reports — Here.