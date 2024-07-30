Golden State Rejects Full-Time Benefits for Part-Time Work

The left is always bleating about "Our Sacred Democracy," that is until the voters fail to produce the result the left wants.

When that happens it’s full speed ahead to attack democracy and nullify the election.

Back in 2020 the Marxist California State Legislature passed Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) which ordered so-called "gig companies" (Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart, for example) to, in the words of Calmatters.org, "upend their business models by requiring them to consider their drivers and delivery workers as [fulltime] employees."

That also means the companies would be forced to provide fulltime benefits to part-time employees.

AB5 would have been a ruinously expensive policy when applied to workers who set their own schedule and only work on the days when they feel like it. (We know this sounds like government workers today, but trust us, this is the private sector.)

Ruinously expensive policies are nothing new to west coast benevolent socialists.

They routinely offer to "help" workers by punishing companies.

Unfortunately in the real world, the end result is often the workers get shafted.

You can read how Seattle punished delivery drivers on the rebound here.

Gig companies decided that two could play that democracy game and the companies backed the referendum question Proposition 22 "that allows Uber and other app makers to treat their drivers and delivery workers as independent contractors instead of employees."

Gig workers have a large presence in California with 1.4 million residents working for the app-based companies.

The 2020 general election was an overwhelming victory for gig companies.

"Approved by 58 percent of California voters in 2020 and enacted the same year, Prop. 22 gave app-based gig workers some benefits but not full worker protections because the ballot initiative — which gig companies spent more than $200 million to pass — ensures they are not considered employees."

That 58% represents 9,957,858 voters and the turnout was an impressive 81 percent.

For us, that would have meant "The People Have Spoken!"

But that’s not the way those on the left think.

From Calmatters.org:

"SEIU California, the Service Employees International Union that had sought to overturn the law on behalf of four gig workers, argued that this made the law unconstitutional."

Four can thwart the will of almost 10 million?

Sure, if you’re on the left.

This week came a surprising ruling from the California Supreme Court.

"In a major victory for gig-work companies, the California Supreme Court today upheld a voter-approved law that allows Uber and other app makers to treat their drivers and delivery workers as independent contractors instead of employees. The decision on Proposition 22 was unanimous."

This judicial victory does not mean gig workers will be living an 18th century coal miners like existence.

"Under Prop. 22, gig workers are promised guaranteed minimum earnings of 120% of minimum wage, health care stipends, occupational accident insurance and accidental death insurance.

"Molly Weedn, spokesperson for the gig industry group Protect App-Based Drivers + Services, called the ruling 'an overwhelming victory for voters' rights and the integrity of our state’s initiative system.'"

A sentiment with which we overwhelmingly agree.

