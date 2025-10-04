Deadly Illegal Immigrant Truck Drivers: Enough Is Enough

How comfortable are you with the thought of an 80,000 lb. semi-trailer truck barreling down the highway at 70mph operated by an illegal immigrant who can't speak or read English

You think your columnists exaggerate?

Just a few short weeks ago (details in our column here) a citizen of India, Harjinder Singh, fluent in Hindi but assuredly almost completely ignorant in English, was driving his semi on a Florida highway.

Singh either missed his exit or decided it was time to go back and grab some biryani for lunch. Instead of driving until he found the next highway exit, the incompetent Singh tried to make an improper, if not outright illegal, U-turn on a highway.

His truck took up both lanes on his side of the highway as he tried to cut through the median using one of the narrow, unpaved dirt strips the highway patrol uses to turn their much smaller cruisers.

It all happened in an instant.

A van following Singh's truck was unable to respond in time to the Indian's incredible incompetence and slammed into the immobile trailer blocking the highway, shearing off part of the van’s top.

Inside were three dead Americans.

Killed in a red state, which doesn't allow illegal immigrants to drive, by left-wingers from California who could care less and issued him a Commercial Drivers License (CDL).

Singh is now in custody, facing 45 years in prison.

According to CBS Austin, "After the crash, investigators with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration tested Singh's English proficiency and road-sign skills. He failed badly, answering just 2 of 12 verbal questions correctly and identifying 1 of 4 traffic signs."

Singh is here illegally, but there are hundreds of other English as-an-unknown-language big rig drivers who have been brought into the U.S. on H-1B visas that were supposed to be used to fill jobs for which there were no qualified American citizens.

This is a scam.

The fact is these disloyal companies couldn't find any Americans willing to drive for Calcutta wages, so they imported drivers from Calcutta.

Now there are politicians — who can read headlines like the rest of us — saying the feds must do something to end this threat.

That's just typical passing the buck. Red states can do something now, and some are.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., began Operation Guardian described by Fox News as "a comprehensive deportation in coordination with Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety."

It was launched at a truck stop near the Texas border on I-40.

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, working with ICE agents, arrested 120 illegal immigrants during an operation at a port of entry near the Texas border. . . . where officials found most offenders with unverifiable licenses behind the wheels of 80,000-pound 18-wheelers."

The scale of the immigration fraud and the collusion of blue state apparatchiks defies belief, "Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton said the findings were alarming, highlighting a serious safety risk.

"Many of the licenses were either expired by nearly a decade or listed under a single name, making identification impossible."

It's not surprising Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is also proactive.

WCTV reports, "At agriculture inspection stations across the state, officers are now testing drivers' ability to speak and understand English."

After just a short time the crackdown appears to have positive results for citizens in those states. There are anecdotal reports of illegal big rig drivers refusing loads destined for states checking for these road rogues.

Now :

When will the Trump administration do something about illegal truck drivers endangering Americans nationally?

When is Trump going to blow up the H1–B visa pipeline that imports incompetent truck drivers stealing jobs from Americans?

When is he going to go after the companies that hire these drivers?

When does Trump cut off highway funds until California stops enabling dangerous drivers?

When are the indictments coming for the callous executives who value their dollar over the well–being of the nation?

As Tipton observed, "You don’t have a minor collision with a commercial vehicle. An 80,000-pound truck at 70 miles an hour isn’t going to be a minor crash."

Long term, this latest example of "Death-by-Illegal" should be hung around the neck of every Democratic Party candidate running for office.

Enough is enough.

And if this doesn’t happen it's time to ask ourselves just who are Republicans looking out for anyway?

Three more Americans are dead because Democratic politicians — left-adherents all — value illegal foreigners more than they value the lives of American citizens.

And this time the left reached across the entire country to kill Americans who thought they were safe in a red state.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.