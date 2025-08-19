Golden State's Illegal Truck Driver Kills Three in Florida

Who are Republicans Looking Out for Anyway? Talk Is Cheap!

Three more Americans are dead because Democratic politicians — left-adherents all — value illegal foreigners more than they value the lives of American citizens.

And this time the left-wingers reached across the entire country to kill Americans who thought they were safe in a red state.

In 2018 Harjinder Singh is reported to have snuck across the U.S. - Mexico border illegally and made his way into California. Once inside the friendly confines of California, he applied for and was given a driver's license.

Singh then parlayed this license into a commercial driver's license, issued to professional truck drivers, that allows him to operate one of the largest and most dangerous vehicles on the road: a semi-trailer truck.

Last week Singh’s semi was on the Florida Turnpike, just south of St. Lucie County's northern border.

The Sunshine State doesn't issue issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Florida is a state in which voters enjoy a government the prioritizes citizen's lives and property over that of lawbreakers.

That didn’t matter in this instance, because the left-wing lunacy from the West Coast was bearing down on Floridians with all 16 wheels rolling.

Singh either missed his exit or decided it was time to go back and grab some lunch.

Instead of driving until he found the next highway exit, Singh allegedly tried to make a U-turn on a highway. His truck purportedly took up both lanes on his side of the highway as he reportedly tried to cut through the median using one of the narrow, unpaved dirt strips the highway patrol uses to turn their much smaller cruisers.

The turn radius was way too tight for the truck and Singh jackknifed his truck, meaning the truck was blocking almost the entire highway and unable to move.

It all happened in an instant.

A van following Singh's truck was unable to respond in time to the Indian's incredible incompetence and slammed into the immobile trailer blocking the highway, shearing off part of the van's top.

Inside were three dead Americans.

Killed in a red state which doesn’t allow illegal immigrants to drive by left-adherents from California who could care less.

Fox News has the result, "Harjinder Singh, who entered the country illegally and obtained a commercial driver's license in California, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal crash, according to a news release from the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson commented: "Illegal aliens that have no legal right to be in our country certainly should not be granted commercial drivers' licenses. "Gavin Newscum's (sic) pro-illegal alien policies have deadly consequences. Yet he continues to double down and put illegals over American citizens."

We admire the outrage, but talk is cheap:

When is the Trump administration going to do something about illegal truck drivers endangering Americans nationally?

When is Trump going to blow up the H1-B visa pipeline that imports incompetent truck drivers stealing jobs from Americans?

When is he going to go after the companies that hire these drivers?

When does Trump cut off highway funds until California stops enabling dangerous drivers?

When are the indictments coming for the callous executives who value their dollar over the nation's well-being?

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., agrees, "Illegal alien issued CDL by California. Doesn’t even speak English. Sanctuary policies are deadly. Must hold the illegal alien accountable but also the other actors involved including the company."

The family of the three dead Floridians can do their part by suing the driving school that passed Singh, the company that hired him, and the state of California for negligence.

Equally important, this latest example of death-by-illegal immigrant should be hung around the neck of every Democratic Party candidate running for office.

Enough is enough. If this doesn’t happen it's time to ask ourselves just who are Republicans looking out for anyway?

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.