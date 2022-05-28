We Can't Let Uvalde Trade Away Our Guaranteed Freedoms

Jason Whitlock has one of the most thoughtful analyses of the incomprehensible murder of children in Uvalde, Texas: "I would rather live with guns than with unchallenged wickedness. I would rather fight the demons that provoked Salvador Ramos’ killing spree than disarm our citizenry.

"The right to bear arms is the primary protector of American freedom. I don’t love guns. I love what they guarantee. They’re the lone defense against a government’s natural instinct to seize power and exercise control."

That's the big picture of the gun debate and the reason the Second Amendment is in the Constitution. In his vile speech just after the Uvalde murders, Biden yelled, "Deer aren’t running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake."

Which is completely irrelevant to the discussion at hand, the Second Amendment isn’t a hunting amendment. It’s a freedom amendment.

Regardless of what they say, the assurances they give and the fake sincerity with which the announcement is made, we can’t trust the government when it comes to our basic God-given rights.

COVID-19 proved that.

Twitter pundit Peachy Keenan explained the situation in only 240 characters: "The trouble with 'common sense gun legislation' is that the people who turned '15 days to stop the spread' into 'get the vaccine or we take you off the organ transplant list' are the same ones who swear they don’t want to take all our guns."

More gun laws are not the solution.

Robb Elemetnary School was already a "gun free zone."

A fat lot of good that did the children andteach ers.

As the Washington Examiner rightfully points out, the United States has always had plenty of guns, but mass school shootings are a relatively recent phenomenon.

If we date the first mass school shooting to 1966 when Charles Whitman climbed the tower at the University of Texas and opened up, his rampage didn’t inaugurate open season on schools. (Added note on that shooting, responding police officers didn’t wait for the tanks to roll up. Instead, two rushed into the tower and killed Whitman on their own.)

It was the early 1990s before school shootings became a deadly fad. The gun culture hadn’t changed during the time from 1966 to 1990, but the overall culture took a disastrous turn for the worse.

A turn unexamined by the cultural elites than run this country.

Back to the Examiner: "Obsessing over guns distracts from more realistic solutions."

True, because one of the obvious steps puts the regime media in a very bad light.

According to Western New Mexico University Psychologist Jennifer B. Johnston, "If the mass media and social media enthusiasts make a pact to no longer share, reproduce or retweet the names, faces, detailed histories or long-winded statements of killers, we could see a dramatic reduction in mass shootings in one to two years."

Johnston calculates "a collective move to de-emphasize coverage of shooters could reduce mass shootings by at least one-third."

And as for more "gun control" laws, the Examiner quotes The Washington Post, "Glenn Kessler examined the 12 mass shootings that occurred between 2012 and 2015 and admitted that none of the proposed laws would’ve prevented them from occurring. (Indeed, several occurred in states such as California that already had enacted the gun control proposals at the state level.)"

What no one on the left wants to discuss is the cultural sickness discussed earlier that is currently plaguing America. A sickness the left has done much to create.

The Uvalde, Texas shooter, like the Parkland, Florida shooter, like the Sandy Hook, (in Newton Connecticut) shooter and so many more had no father in his life.

None of them had a positive male role model in their lives to teach them how to live.

What they did have was dope-smoking and a poisonous social media and online gaming culture producing violent results.

Instead of looking at the motivation of these murderers, the left focuses on the tool used. As Whitlock observed, "Our current leadership elite prescribed a secular solution for an obvious spiritual problem. They believe the mechanism (gun) trumps the motivation (evil). They would rather live with unchallenged wickedness than with guns."

Their solution is to, "Trade your constitutionally guaranteed freedom for safety and surveillance. We made that trade after 9/11. It was a really bad trade."

It’s a trade we can’t make again unless we want to journey down the road to total state control with no hope of ever turning back.

What America really needs a rebirth, but not one produced by more gun control laws. It needs a spiritual rebirth that once again puts the nuclear family at the center of culture and government policy.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.