Forcing Trans Woman on Roanoke College Swim Team May Be Costly

In November 2024 we brought you the inspiring saga of the women's swim team at Roanoke College located in Salem, Virginia.

Roanoke is a liberal arts college of about 2,000 students with the emphasis on liberal.

We did a search of campaign contributions in federal races since 2020 on OpenSecrets.org and Roanoke’s politically active employees were predictably left.

Out of a total of 41 campaign contributions, a measly two went to a Republican candidate and both of those were from the same individual who may now be in a witness protection program. This tells us Roanoke is your standard higher education hotbed of left-wing groupthink and coercion.

With that many fellow travelers it was no surprise when we learned the athletic department decided to let a "hemale" compete with the females on the swim team.

What was surprising?

The women on the swim team stood up as a group and demanded the college limit the women's swim team to women.

These brave swimmers stood up to the left-adherent administration of the school, the left athletic department and the suffocatingly left-wing campus environment.

Talk about going against the grain! (The complete column is here.)

These women became the first group of teammates in the nation to object to the hemale invasion of female sports.

They presented a united front to the ideological commissars at their school.

What's more, the women won their fight.

The hemale quit the team, although the athletic department had nothing to do with it.

In fact, the school’s president boasted, "We remain committed to supporting our LGBTQ+ community and our student-athletes, all of whom are valued members of our vibrant community."

A rule of thumb, anytime you hear the words "vibrant" or "robust" in a statement, left wingers are either lying, covering something up or believe you are too stupid to understand the facts.

Members of the swim team joined then candidate Donald Trump when he held a rally in Salem — everyone was going into the belly of the beast in 2024 — and Trump said, "I just met them backstage. They're great swimmers. . . . The brave members of the swim team stood up to the transgender fanatics, something new in our country."

Now their brave stand may be rewarded in court.

Outkick.com reports, "Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has determined that Roanoke College violated the Virginia Human Rights Act (VHRA) by allowing a trans-identifying male to compete on the women’s swim team during the 2023 season — a decision that caused female athletes "emotional, physical and dignitary harms. . . .

"Miyares’ office determined that the college discriminated against its female swimmers on the basis of sex, violating state law and opening the door for civil litigation under the VHRA.

"A private complainant who has received a notice of right to file a civil action may file a civil action under the Act for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief."

Punitive damages?

That's music to our ears.

Those women deserve a reward for courage and the college administration deserves punishment for cowardice and coercion.

And Roanoke College richly deserves retribution.

"Miyares' findings also point to possible retaliation against women who spoke out. Six female swimmers who had applied to participate in school-run travel courses were rejected just two weeks after they held a press conference opposing the inclusion of a transgender-identifying male athlete on the women’s team."

That's a few million in punitive damages right there.

Job losses would be great too, but we aren't holding our breath.

The bottom line?

When colleges and universities start suffering financially for their insane, ideologically driven decisions, acting like sane people may start to look attractive for even the most devoted comrade.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.