Wind 'Power' Still All Hot Air

Why can whales spending time offshore of New York can blow a sigh of relief?

Because those whales can stop worrying about being attacked by coincidences.

Three offshore wind projects have been canceled in recent weeks, meaning for the foreseeable future mysterious whale deaths that the government assures us are just coincidences won’t be happening.

Fox gives us the good news: "Global energy developers Equinor and BP on Wednesday announced they are canceling the contract for a massive wind project slated for construction off the coast of New York."

This serves to confirm our belief these wind projects are mostly hot air fueled by massive taxpayer subsidies and religious strength ideology.

The great minds at British Petroleum (Beyond Petroleum) want to assure government subsidy grantors, global warming acolytes and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry that the company remains filled with true believers.

Speaking of the now dead "Empire Wind 2" project, Joshua Weinstein assured listeners:

"Offshore wind can deliver reliable renewable power as well as economic benefits to the state and its communities."

Just not now. And not here.

And speaking of unfortunate coincidences, "The cancelation of Empire Wind 2 comes weeks after the Biden administration formally approved it and its counterpart, Empire Wind 1, in November.

"The Department of the Interior (DOI) and Department of Energy (DOE) have both endorsed the project, while the White House has referred to it as a success story of Bidenomics."

BP and its partner blamed the cancellation on inflation, interest rates and supply chain disruptions, which we thought were more victories for Bidenomics, but maybe the script has changed.

The other two wind projects that have been recently canceled are "Ocean Wind 1" and "Ocean Wind 2."

These two projects were backed by another "green energy" subsidy farmer called Orsted and the timing was also unfortunate for Biden. "Orsted canceled its Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 twin projects, which were also approved and hailed by the Biden administration. Orsted also blamed negative economic conditions."

Fox explains BP’s "Empire Wind 1 and 2 were projected to have a total capacity of 2,076 megawatts, enough to power 700,000 homes per year.

"Empire Wind 2 was expected to account for the majority of that output and have a capacity of 1,260 megawatts."

Keep in mind the power projections and the number of happy homeowners enjoying the rebirth of windmills are about as accurate as the miles-per-gallon (mpg) assurances one finds on the window sticker of a new car.

Or, come to think of it, the range-per-charge promises on the window sticker of a new electric vehicle.

If these offshore windmill projects were economically feasible on their own and produced power that electric grid operators are willing to buy at the market price, then we would be in favor of the projects, urging whales to relocate.

But the projects aren’t and the grid operators don’t, which means we remain unwilling tax-funded investors in America’s second new religion.

(A related article may be found here.)

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.