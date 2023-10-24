Media Second Guessing, Ignorance Bad News for Cops

We’ve written about how the anti-police bias of the regime media and left-adherent politicians has hamstrung law enforcement in major cities.

It makes for a hostile work environment, one making hard to recruit and retain qualified police officers.

Smart potential recruits know if an arrest or even an encounter goes wrong the politicians will automatically take the side of the perpetrator and the police command staff will hunker down until it sees which way the political winds are blowing.

In the kangaroo court of the media, cops are always guilty until proven innocent.

This makes good cops into report takers.

They wait until dispatched to an incident and they take notes regarding what occurred.

Proactive policing is simply too dangerous.

Politicians and the media blame the resulting crime increases on two few officers rather than two much second guessing by people with zero experience in law enforcement.

Then the downward spiral begins.

More recruiting becomes the overriding goal.

Standards are lowered to make recruiting targets because even families with a long tradition of law enforcement don’t want their sons to take the unnecessary risks of modern policing.

The results are evident in the Memphis where five lowered–standards cops have been indicted for beating a suspect to death after a chase.

This media generated anti–cop poison is not confined to major metropolitan areas either. Like contaminated water it seeps down into the bedrock of a society.

Taunton, Massachusetts is a suburb of Boston located about 40 miles south of the city.

Its population is approximately 60,000.

On Sept. 26 of this year, Taunton had a car chase.

According to the Taunton Daily Gazette, a "police officer on patrol observed the Honda allegedly being operated in an unsafe and reckless manner on County Street.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and Hagerty stopped his vehicle. However, during the traffic stop, Hagerty allegedly sped off, nearly striking the officer with his vehicle."

That’s one attempt at using deadly force against a police officer.

"During the subsequent pursuit, Hagerty drove directly at a marked Taunton police cruiser and struck another cruiser in the area of Cherry Street, police said."

Depending on how you count, that’s the second or third attempt at using deadly force.

The suspect then crashed his car into a home and ran inside.

Officers ran inside and the suspect pulled a knife and attacked them.

That’s deadly force attempt number four — again depending on your count.

The officers would have been justified by law in drawing their sidearms and ending the threat. But they would not have been justified in the court of the Regime Media because media poodles think it’s illegal to bring a gun to a knife fight.

Instead the officers tried to subdue a dangerous suspect that had already resorted to multiple instance of deadly force with their bare hands.

The result was five Taunton police officers were stabbed because they did not use of deadly force to protect themselves when it was more than justified.

Here’s the result, "One officer sustained serious slash wounds, including injuries to the neck, face and back, the written statement Wednesday said.

"He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment. A second officer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment for knife wounds to his arm.

"Walsh was treated and released at the hospital. Another officer who sustained injuries during the apprehension of the suspect was also treated at the hospital and a fifth officer was evaluated at the hospital and was released."

Walsh is Police Edward Walsh who was actually stabbed in the abdomen, but the blade was deflected by something on his belt and resulted in a superficial cut instead of the much more deadly abdominal puncture.

Only after about 5% of the entire Taunton police force was disabled was the suspect finally hit with a taser and subdued.

As far as the media is concerned it’s a great outcome. The suspect is alive and well and the cops have municipal health insurance.

What could be better?

Safe behind their computer keyboards or their anchor desks the second guessers can move on to the next story.

Always on the lookout for "police brutality" or "police violence."

Meanwhile, the citizens of Taunton and much of the nation are saddled with police forces riven by doubt, hesitation and a climate of concern that puts the criminal first.

Those five officers are brave men who deserved better.

