Police Are for Little People; Congress Deserves More

A federal law enforcement agency that shoots and kills unarmed citizens with impunity and then refuses to tell the public which officer did the shooting and why, may be coming to a city near you. The U.S. Capitol Police is using the pretext of January 6th Reichstag Riot to open regional field offices in California and Florida to investigate threats made against Members of Congress.

This decision is just more federal empire-building and waste.

The U.S already has a nationwide law enforcement investigative body known as the FBI. Even more pertinent, every member lives in a city with its own police force that is also supposed to investigate credible threats made against any resident within its jurisdiction.

So how does Congress justify this expensive duplication? Easy, they have an inflated estimate of their own worth.

Members of our Imperial Congress, in their minds, have gone from being representatives of the people to becoming caretakers of the people. And without our caretakers how would we little people get along?

You can bet that before long these field offices will be providing personal security details for any member within driving range. Or in California, within a good battery charge. The same anonymous, unaccountable federal functionaries who killed Ashli Babbitt and stonewalled the public ever since, will be throwing their weight around in other states.

Feel safer yet?

An important question here is why aren’t the local police — who keep the peace for their taxpayers — good enough for our self–important congressional elite? You have only to look at the likes of Eric Swalwell or Ted Lieu to know the answer. Member of Congress consider themselves special and superior to the rest of the public.

The truth is every member of the House and the Senate is a public servant, no more important individually to the functioning of the Republic than the cop on the beat. Why can’t they take their chances on the street like the rest of us?

It is only in large concentrations that the individual politician starts to become a special case.

While being short one representative out of a total 435 isn’t going to cripple the nation, losing them in bunches would be a symbolic loss with worldwide repercussions. That is why we reluctantly support the fortress-like atmosphere of the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings.

There the Capitol Police should be protecting members and investigating threats. Outside of their D.C. jurisdiction, the job should become the FBI’s or the local police.

Demanding protection in their home districts from a cordon of bullet-headed intimidators, on the basis of mere threats, is a shocking display of cowardice from people who never tire of telling voters how hard they are "fighting for us."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.