Tragic Death of Child Exposes New York's Dangerous Leftist Policies

Seven-year-old Julissia Batties is dead because, in New York, ideology carries more weight than evidence.

In the words of the New York Post, Julissia’s death, “is the story of a system that favors placing children with their biological parents no matter what the danger, then delays action until it is too late.”

Even worse, in Julissia’s case the state took her from a safe environment and abandoned her in a dangerous ‘family’ situation that ended with her death.

The little girl’s ‘mother’ had four other children, all of whom had been taken away from her by the state due to concerns for their safety.

When Julissia was born, it was in the baby’s best interest to get her away from the dangerous ‘mother’ and the state immediately granted custody to the paternal grandmother.

It proved to be a temporary reprieve.

Julissia’s paternal grandmother had been raising her for a number of years without any problems until ideologues in the social welfare bureaucracy zeroed in on her situation.

As the Post explains, “Administration for Children’s Services as a whole, like all child-welfare agencies in this country, is now ideologically committed to family preservation and family reunification at all costs. The woke narrative is that we only take kids away from their parents because of racism or poverty, not because the children are actually in jeopardy. It is politically incorrect to say that to save black children, sometimes they need to be taken away from black parents.”

It came to pass that when one of the non–profits that ACS contracts with recommended Julissia be returned to her "mother," the ideologues agreed and essentially sent Julissia to her death.

Julissia’s grandmother may not be a credentialed social worker, but she does have common sense.

Mrs. Davis strongly objected to her granddaughter being returned to an environment that wasn’t safe but was DNA–approved. Concerned neighbors did their part too, repeatedly calling the disinterested authorities to report suspected or obvious abuse of Julissa.

The grandmother wasn’t even allowed to visit Julissia after good old mom regained custody, which should have been another red flag.

It did no good.

Julissia was dead months before the court date of the hearing to determine whether Julissia should be returned to her grandmother’s care.

One of the neighbors told the Post, “Everybody knew the baby was being abused.”

Everybody but the ‘professionals’ who were being paid to watch out for the little girl’s welfare.

Months after her death from internal injuries caused by being beaten, Julissia’s body is still in the morgue while relatives fight over the disposition of her little body.

It’s too bad family reunification at all costs policies can’t be sent to the morgue, too.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.