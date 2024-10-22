You Can Always Count on Dems to Betray Israel 

Based on the fact that once again a Democratic administration has leaked Israeli war plans, we’ve come to the conclusion the best policy for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the future would be to only share false information with Democratic administrations.

That way when the inevitable leaks by Israel–hating leftists occur, Israel’s enemies will be basing their plans on false information.

There is a precedent for this, and it achieved much success.

Operation Fortitude was a plan to confuse the Germans as to where the D-Day landing would take place.

Lt. Gen. George Patton was put in charge of an "army" comprised of rubber tanks and ghost soldiers that was designed to convince the Germans the invasion would take place at Pas-de-Calais instead of Normandy.

Even after the first allied troops were on the beaches, the German High Command withheld vitally needed reinforcements because it was convinced the troops were needed to repel Patton’s imaginary army when he hit Pas-de-Calais.

The latest Democratic leak of Israeli wars plans took place last week.

USA Today reports, "An investigation is underway into the 'very concerning' leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents detailing Israel’s plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday.

"The documents, revealed on the Telegram messaging app last week, appear to have been prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

"They describe U.S. interpretations of Israeli Air Force and Navy planning using satellite imagery from Oct. 15-16. The Pentagon said it is looking into the leak."

We ask, what kind of creatures do this? Iran-backed terror groups have been actively attacking Israel for the last year. Iran launched a failed missile barrage at Israel twice this year.

And last week Iran sent drones to attack the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while he and his wife were inside.

It’s way past time for Israel to retaliate, but some Iran sympathizers in the Pentagon are doing their best to undermine and prevent Israel’s justified response.

This leak of satellite photos gives Iran a heads up on which sites the IDF think are high priority targets. This advance knowledge gives the terrorists in Iran time to harden the targets and prepare an enhanced defense.

And as we wrote, this is not the first time Israel-hating Democrats have leaked secret information to Israel’s enemies — and in many instances our enemies.

The Daily Wire offers a rundown. There have been three previous leaks with the most damaging coming in 2010 when "the Obama-Biden administration, eager to protect Iran, leaked information about a secret deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia in which the Saudis agreed to let Israel use their airspace in the event of an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities."

This traitorous leak probably prevented an attack that would have eliminated Iran’s nuclear pretensions for decades and removed at least one looming threat from a troubled world.

A Pentagon, State Department and White House run by Democrats simply can’t be trusted by Israel. Maybe it’s high time for Operation Fortitude: The Rebound, directed this time not at the Germans, but at the Democrats.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.