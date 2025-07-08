Trying to Erase Females in Women's Sports a Losing Game

Since 2021, when sex-change males became females — "hemales" — and really began their assault on women’s sports, we’ve written at least ten columns on the topic.

Culminating with our February, 2025 column in which we congratulated President Trump on his executive order banning transgender males from female sports.

We wrote, "Erasing 'records' which never should have been set is the only rational response to what Trump called "militant transgender ideology."

"Erasing hemale 'records' and restoring the victories to the females who were cheated out of their time on the podium won’t completely make up for this athletic travesty, but it is certainly a start." (Complete column here.)

And lo and behold, the erasure has started with Will Thomas.

Sure, you remember Will.

He swam for three years on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swim team. On second thought, you probably don’t since Thomas' swimming career as a man hardly even qualified as mediocre.

Then Will decided to enter the gender portal and transfer to the women’s team as the newest "hemale" swimmer. Swimming with a man’s body against females rejuvenated his swim career and made him famous as . . . Lia Thomas.

The Associated Press (AP) has the latest, "The University of Pennsylvania agreed to ban transgender women from its women's sports teams to resolve a federal civil rights case that found the school violated the rights of female athletes.

"The U.S. Education Department announced the voluntary agreement Tuesday. The case focused on Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who last competed for the Ivy League school in Philadelphia in 2022, becoming the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title."

And here’s the really gratifying part of the agreement, "Penn agreed to restore all individual Division I swimming records and titles to female athletes who lost to Thomas, the Education Department said. Penn also agreed to send a personalized apology letter to each of those swimmers."

At the same time the feds were investigating Penn, they also "asked the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations to restore titles, awards and records it says have been 'misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories.' The most obvious target at the college level was in women's swimming, where Thomas won the national title in the 500-yard freestyle in 2022."

Then the AP concluded with an inadvertently funny observation. When looking for the stolen records, "Determining which events had a transgender athlete participating years later would be challenging."

No, it wouldn’t.

A simple search of past AP stories should do the trick since that cabal of the left has been at the forefront cheering the invasion of female sports by hemales.

Apologies, restoration of victories and erasing all trace of transgender phony claims is a good start, but we have one other recommendation that would set the entire situation to rights.

As we concluded in February 2025 "Once the records are restored to their rightful owners, then the last step can begin.

"And that is making sure the administrators who bullied the girls into accepting sexual dominance by men wanting to be women are fired, lose any academic licenses they have, and are shunned by rational people."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.