Nunes Retirement Will Be a Loss for American Patriots

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., almost single–handedly stood up to the opposition media and the swamp during the early years of the Trump presidency.

It opened him up to snide innuendo and outright attacks on his patriotism.

That was when the Steele Dossier ruled the airwaves and leftist stenographers in the media gave breathless accounts of "Russia collusion" and the "walls closing in on Trump."

Now anyone with an IQ above room temperature knows it was all a lie.

The dossier was shoddy opposition research financed by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

It should never have been taken seriously by the media or FBI.

But in 2017 that was a minority view and Devin Nunes’ courage in standing up to the lies and the prostituting of law enforcement was a profile in courage.

Patriots were looking forward to when Nunes would once again be the chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee in 2023.

Unfortunately, it’s a dream that won’t come true.

Nunes is retiring from the House at the end of this year to become the CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group.

The slimy "journos" who work at the Fresno Bee couldn’t pass up one more chance to smear Nunes after his announcement, "The Republican representative developed a national audience when he aligned himself with Trump during his tenure, having contested Special Counsel Robert Mueller III’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election."

The fact is Nunes aligned himself with truth during his tenure and of course he opposed the Mueller investigation, which found nothing because it was based on a lie.

Now Nunes is leaving an arena where he could have made a real difference for one where he will be working for a famously mercurial boss who ran a shambolic administration.

Nunes trades independence for what we think will be thinly disguised puppethood.

It was obvious after four years of the Trump administration that the closer one worked to the Oval Office the shorter the leash.

Cabinet secretaries who worked outside the White House were able to thwart the wishes of the president and undermine his agenda on an almost daily basis.

His chief of staff, on the other hand, found the most obvious feature of his desk was the revolving door where the chair should have been. Propinquity to Trump — and the dreaded Jarvanka (the Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump team) — were not conducive to long term career prospects.

Instead of making a real difference by helping to keep the weak sisters leading the House GOP on message and on track, Nunes will now be just another Trump functionary.

His retirement is a real loss for patriots.

Our advice to Nunes, if he won’t change his mind, is to get big money upfront and do everything else he can to take out career insurance.

He’s probably going to need it.

