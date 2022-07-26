Homeless Patrons Do Nothing for Starbucks' Bottom Line

Way back in May 2018 a panicked Starbucks corporate introduced "Try Our Competitors Day!" That's when all stores were closed and employees were required to attend a one day re-education camp so they could learn about the dangers of assuming corporate would stand behind "partners," when an incident involving a member of a minority protected class of persons occurred.

After that exercise in corporate flagellation, management decided it was time for Starbucks to change its image from upscale coffee bistro to San Francisco public library.

Stores were opened to one and all regardless of whether or not the individuals bought anything. Shoplifting was considered the beginning of a fruitful relationship.

In short, Starbucks was now functioning as the concession stand in a homeless encampment.

By now our reality-based readership will have come to the conclusion that Starbucks is nuts. And you are correct. A combination of the corporate offices overdosing on woke and city governments deciding petty crime is a legitimate lifestyle choice has finally forced Starbucks to close a total of 16 outlets in six cities run by leftists.

According to The Washington Times coffee drinkers in Washington, D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Portland may find their favorite location closing.

That’s assuming you get your coffee in the central city. Suburban locations should be fine.

In a statement Starbucks corporate explained with a straight face, "We are focused on investing in safe store experiences and empowering our local leaders to put safety first.

"Over the last year, we have seen a dramatic increase in in-store incidents that do not uphold the standards of the Starbucks Experience for our partners or our customers."

In a memo sent to employees, Starbucks Senior Vice Presidents Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said "creating a safe, welcoming, and kind third place is our top priority. You’re also seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities — personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more.

"With stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too. We read every incident report you file — it’s a lot."

As a result, it was either close the stores or arm baristas. Starbucks chose closing.

It would have been very interesting to know how well sales were going at the soon-to-be-closed stores. We have a feeling merchandise was flying off the shelves while the cash register was notably silent.

We won’t begin to explore the situation in the bathrooms.

None of this is surprising. When a corporation decides to turn a blind eye to cultural collapse and crime by welcoming the perpetrators into its stores it’s only a matter of time before the collapse takes down the store, too.

Starbucks is learning the hard way that moral exhibitionism has a price.

