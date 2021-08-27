Biden Owns Kabul Disaster

“Terror in Kabul.”

That’s what CNN branded its coverage of the suicide bomb that exploded in the sea of U.S. soldiers and Afghani civilians surrounding the Kabul airport.

As of late Thursday, 12 U.S. Marines and a Navy medic were dead and at least 15 other American military were wounded by a suicide bomber belonging to the splinter terrorist group ISIS-K, who are rivals and sworn enemies of the Taliban.

The explosion outside the airport gates, which everyone knew was inevitable, also killed more than 60 Afghans and wounded at least 140 more.

The death toll from the bomb is sure to rise – and more bombings are expected.

Meanwhile, about 5,200 U.S. soldiers remain inside the airport’s perimeter as the chaotic and botched “Biden Airlift” continues to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and terrified Afghans.

No one – especially President Biden – knows what will happen next, or if the humiliating and bungled evacuation will meet next Tuesday’s promised deadline.

It took Biden about eight hours before he addressed the country about the bombing.

Somber, serious and sad, he took responsibility – kind of – for the fiasco that has unfolded in Kabul in the last two weeks.

He said he intended to meet the Aug. 31 deadline for completing the evacuation of all U.S. forces.

And he warned the ISIS-K terrorists who carried out the attacks that “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down.”

Politically, President Biden and his party own the disaster in Kabul and the 13 American deaths.

So far he and his friends in the media have not blamed President Trump, but we know they probably will.

Eight months after Trump left office, and they still have not been cured of their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Biden likes to claim, as he hinted at, that he inherited the problem of the Afghanistan pull-out from the deal Trump made with the Taliban early in 2020.

But Biden and his generals had eight months to plan how to safely leave Afghanistan without risking American lives and without leaving behind the thousands of Afghans who worked with us.

Yet because he hates Trump so much, Biden immediately threw away the Trump administration’s logical evacuation plan and instead removed U.S. troops first, Americans and other civilians second and left about $80 billion in military gear behind.

No one ever said getting America out of Afghanistan after two decades was going to be easy or bloodless.

But the way the Biden administration has bungled everything in Kabul makes the Bay of Pigs look like a smoothly run operation.

The president likes to blame his biggest problems on what Trump did, but he’s the one who’s responsible for Kabul and for wrecking several important parts of our country in just eight months.

He inherited a mostly closed Southern border with hundreds of miles of new walls – and he immediately opened it up to millions of illegal immigrants.

He inherited a booming energy sector – and he immediately hobbled it by shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline and issuing anti-fracking regulations on federal lands.

Now, as gasoline prices are soaring, he’s begging our so-called friends in Saudi Arabia to pump more oil.

Biden also inherited an economy that was rebounding nicely from the COVID lockdowns – and immediately began wrecking it with higher taxes, gigantic spending policies and higher inflation.

The president likes to blame Trump for everything that has gone wrong under his watch – even vaccine hesitancy.

But when you are pointing a finger at Trump for everything that’s wrong, there are three fingers pointing back at you and you’re not accepting responsibility.

Ultimately, however, who’s really at fault for what happened Thursday?

Us.

Because as we’re pointing our fingers at Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and his people for the harm they’re doing to the country and for bringing us the catastrophe in Afghanistan, three fingers are pointing back at us, the American people, who elected these fools.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

© Cagle Syndicate