Biden's Lost More Than a Step, He's Lost the Nation

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address was beyond shocking, it was inexcusable

We assumed Joe Biden was going to use his State of the Union speech to show how spry and vital he really is.

It was an opportunity to show he hasn’t really lost a step.

We couldn’t have predicted Biden would do it by dancing on Laken Riley’s grave.

Laken Riley is the Georgia nursing student who decided to take a morning run before classes at the University of Georgia campus in Athens. While on her run, Laken was attacked, sexually assaulted and then had her skull crushed by a rock.

Who was the attacker?

A Venezuelan illegal immigrant named Jose Ibarra who was let into the country by Biden’s open border policy. An illegal immigrant who was kept in the country, despite repeated encounters with law enforcement, by Biden’s refusal to deport policies.

For those with foggy geography recollections, Georgia is five states removed from the Texas border. But under the Biden administration’s come-one-come-all open border policies, every state is now on the border.

When an administration lets in millions of illegal immigrants, they are going to spread all over. And one spread Laken Riley’s skull.

Biden, who is directly responsible for Laken’s death, decided to mention her towards the end of his speech in an impromptu shout out.

"Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That's right. But how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals --- to her parents, I say my heart goes out to you. Having lost children, myself, I understand."

Biden couldn’t even get Laken’s name right as he pivoted to exploit the death of a woman his policies caused. He urged Republicans to pass an "immigration reform" bill that would allow a culture-destroying 1,825,000 illegal immigrants to cross into the U.S. each year.

Biden should have been begging forgiveness from Laken Riley’s parents, from the parents of a two-year old killed by an illegal immigrant in Maryland last week and the rape victim in Louisiana, again at the hands of an illegal immigrant having no business in our country.

Instead, Biden’s shocking display of callous indifference to the parents of Laken was there for all the world to see.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who represents the district where Laken was murdered, kept an empty chair in the House gallery to represent Laken and her parents.

That empty chair also represents the void where Joe Biden’s conscience and his heart should be.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.