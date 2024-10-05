Thanks to Biden-Harris, Every State a Border State

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

Most people would assume the only border Nantucket, Massachusetts shares is the one with the Atlantic Ocean that surrounds the small island. But that only proves you are behind the times and haven’t been studying Biden/Harris administration geography.

The latest Biden/Harris map has Nantucket sharing a border with Guatemala and El Salvador.

Fox News has the latest in geography updates, "After a slew of illegal immigrants were nabbed on this idyllic island by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for sex crimes and assault over the course of a month, many residents fear their home has changed forever.

"Five migrants from Guatemala and El Salvador were picked up by Enforcement and Removal Operations of Boston in separate actions this month."

Evidently, as someone once said, Guatemala and El Salvador aren’t sending their best.

A Nantucket resident who wasn’t sent there by an non-governmental organization (NGO) using taxpayer dollars observed, "I've lived here for 53 years — I've seen a large uptick in crime. I've never seen this kind of child abuse that I've seen in the last several years.

"I never knew where the keys to our house were. Now, I have security cameras."

Other Nantucket residents appear to be enjoying the cheap labor too much to worry about the illegal immigrant invasion.

Our resident continued, "They don't want to face the realities — the reality is that the open border has created an influx of undocumented people.

"As the statistics came out, there is a rampant amount of crime."

And did he hit the nail on the head.

This crime wave is courtesy of the Biden/Harris open border.

Border Report discovered, "ICE Deputy Director Patrick Lechleitner sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, saying as of July 21, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on the agency’s non-detained docket (NDD), meaning they are not detained while they await immigration proceedings."

Also meaning these mopes were loose all over the country and still committing crimes. (See Nantucket for details.)

U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., felt the same way you do about this appalling news, "DHS law enforcement has been directed to mass-release illegal aliens whom they know have criminal convictions or are facing charges for serious crimes — and these dangerous, destructive individuals are making their way into every city and state in this country.

"How many more Americans need to die or be victimized before this administration is forced to abide by the laws they swore to uphold?

"This is madness. It is something no civilized, well-functioning society should tolerate."

Replacement Theory never promised you would be replaced by a member of the Guatemala Chamber of Commerce.

Open borders mean come one, come all. The most stunning aspect of the situation is the Biden/Harris administration is invading its own country and no one cares enough to stop it.

The Democratic Party enables while Republicans send hot letters and hold news conferences.

There are estimates that federal, state and local spending on illegals approaches $500 billion a year. And yet, even in Nantucket, some residents are the frogs who don’t feel the water getting hot.

One boasted, "We're not trying to round up all the illegals — just the ones who are violent members of MS-13."

Save those words.

The sentence might be useful as an epitaph for a once great nation.

