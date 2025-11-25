If It Wants '26 Wins, All of GOP Should Be 'America First'

Dems Could Take '26 Midterms If Law-Abiding, Pay Their Own Way Citizens Aren't GOP's Priority No. 1

Many Republicans, including your faithful columnists, are concerned about GOP chances in the fast-approaching midterm elections in 2026.

In normal circumstances the political party holding the presidency loses seats.

In abnormal circumstances, say a time defined by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), there's a chance for a catastrophic loss of U.S. House and U.S. Senate seats that could completely derail President Trump's final two years.

Trump won his last election with a simple platform that put "America First."

The corollary to that is, after the election, Americans are put first.

It's a very simple concept, but Republicans who aren't named Trump appear to have trouble grasping the idea.

This theme should be the umbrella for all the GOP midterm candidates simply because it is a winning message and it puts the Democrat left at a tremendous disadvantage.

The left puts illegals first and expects Americans to foot the bill. The only way they can win on that bizarre platform is if the GOP ignores their policy.

Here’s a perfect example, courtesy of The Daily Caller. "California expects to spend 28 times more on health benefits for illegal aliens than on state police in the 2025–2026 budget period."

Is it possible to find a contrast even more stark?!

"Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's final budget allocates $348 million to law enforcement while the state’s own budget experts in an October report estimate the tab for giving full health benefits for illegal aliens amounts to $10 billion.

The new report by the state's Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO) reveals a 35% higher figure than the $7.4 billion cost Newsom estimated in his January 2025 budget proposal.

"California's joint state-federal Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, provides comprehensive coverage for doctor's visits, medications, and dental and vision care for 1.7 million illegal aliens, who represent 11% of the program's enrollees, according to the LAO report.

"Illegal immigrants' health benefits will consume a fourth of the Medi-Cal money flowing from state coffers."

While California’s citizens, who pay their own way, are worried about skyrocketing Obamacare premiums (another left-wing Democratic program), illegal immigrants' healthcare is free, courtesy of those same taxpayers.

As usual for left "compassionate" programs, the estimated cost for the illegal immigrants' free healthcare is more than double what taxpayers were initially told.

"Expansions of the policy to include illegal aliens of any age on Medi-Cal drove spending on the program skyward to more than double the initial estimates, LAO’s report says."

Again, we ask: Why isn't this the issue for the midterms?

Has the cheap labor donor class so corrupted the party that it can't turn illegal immigrants to its advantage?

Trump certainly did.

But he wasn't dependent on cheap labor, Americans last donors.

Trump isn't going to be on the ballot in November 2026 to bail out Republican incumbents.

If they don't want to join Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in retirement, we suggest they listen less to donors and more to voters looking for motivation to go to the polls.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.