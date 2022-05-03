Media Ramps Up Attacks on Law Enforcement, Officers Pay the Price

Regime media reporters have exhibited considerable excitement when it comes to ambushing Russian generals during the fighting in Ukraine.

Breathless coverage lists the number of high-ranking Russian officers killed by Ukrainian "freedom fighters."

The strange thing is the USA has been experiencing an explosion in ambushes here at home and, with the exception of local news coverage, there has been no national analysis by the guardians of the narrative working for the big city usual suspects.

And certainly no comment on the cumulative toll.

Could it be that while Black Lives Matter, police lives don’t?

So far this year, there have been 19 ambush attacks on police officers.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police this is a 36% increase from this time in 2021. These 19 ambushes resulted in 32 officers shot and 5 of the 32 died.

"We are in the midst of a real crisis," National FOP President Patrick Yoes warned in a statement to the media. "The violence directed at law enforcement officers is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement.

"Last year was one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement, with more officers shot in the line of duty since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data."

Let us emphasize these deaths and shootings aren’t a byproduct of impulse shootings or robberies or resisting arrest. These ambushes are premeditated attacks on police officers where the only goal is to kill or wound cops.

And the ambushes are only a part of the overall attacks on law enforcement.

As of April 1, a total of 101 officers have been shot in the line of duty. Of those shot, 17 died. This is a shocking 43% increase over the same three month period in 2021 and an astounding 63% increase over the casualties in 2020.

As bad as those number are, if not for technology the toll could have been worse. "It is important to remember that when we look at these numbers, they represent people who are fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters," Yoes explained.

"We must also be aware that the lethality of these attacks would be much greater but for dramatic improvements in medical trauma science and anti-ballistic technology."

The carnage totals on a yearly basis are simply breathtaking.

And the toll is increasing each year. In 2019 nationwide 293 police officers were shot and 50 were killed. In 2020, 312 officers were shot and 47 killed.

In 2021 a record-breaking 346 cops were shot and 63 died.

2022 is on track to smash the 2021 record.

These statistics represent a dangerous breakdown in society’s respect for the Rule of Law and those that enforce it.

And it’s no coincidence police ambushes began to increase in number at the same time the regime media ramped up its attacks on law enforcement in general.

It's no exaggeration to say these journos have blood on their hands.

Since the blood doesn’t belong to anyone they know and no members of the journo’s family or friends would be caught dead being a cop (pun intended), the attacks on law enforcement won’t stop and there will not be a reckoning for the attacks that have already happened.

We live in a dangerous time where the nation’s mass media attacks the very foundation of society without any sense of responsibility for the consequences their attacks generate.

