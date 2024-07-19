Musk Leaving Calif., Will His Companies Keep Right or Veer Left?

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., (make that "Newsome") has finally managed to deport a particularly pesky foreigner this month.

To be completely accurate it was a self-deportation, but in our view, a self-deportation counts just as much as a forced deportation.

The bottom line is, they are gone.

And the Golden State's Loss is the Lone Star State's gain.

Elon Musk has announced he is moving both SpaceX and Twitter/X to Texas.

Twitter/X will be going to Austin, which in many instances is San Francisco with warmer poop, and SpaceX will be consolidating at Starbase, Texas.

An appalled Los Angeles Times reports, "Pointing to a new state law that prohibits mandating that teachers notify families about student gender identity changes, Musk tweeted that he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX from Hawthorne to the company’s launch test site in Texas.

"'This is the final straw,' Musk posted shortly after noon. 'Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.'"

The motive for the move of Twitter/X added another entry to the list of what’s wrong with California. Musk said, "[I’ve] had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building."

The law that broke the camel’s back was another perversion policy imposed on local school districts by the state. AB 1955 "shields teachers from retaliation for supporting transgender student rights and prohibits K-12 "forced disclosure" rules.

"It comes in response to school board decisions in some red pockets of California to notify parents if their child changes their name or pronouns, or if students request to use facilities or participate in programs that don’t match their gender on official records."

This pro-grooming law was in response to school districts in Chino Valley and Temecula that required groomers — sorry, school officials — to inform parents if Brittany had decided to become Butch.

"Since 2020, eight states, including Indiana and Tennessee, have passed school gender notification policies, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

"California is the first to outlaw such policies at the local level."

Making sure parents were aware of what is happening with their children in government schools is a trend the degeneracy caucus of left-adherents in California had no interest in joining.

Hence the law.

Harmeet Dhillon, chief executive and founder of the Center for American Liberty, is an opponent of the sex secrecy law and told the Times, "AB 1955 is an outrageous attempt to keep parents in the dark while schools indoctrinate kids with radical gender ideology."

Now Texas gets a foreigner who won’t be chain migrating welfare recipients, smuggling fentanyl, or blocking highways for Gaza. And employees won’t be forced to inspect their children’s closets to make sure their sexual orientation is stable.

However, the Musk move is not an unalloyed positive.

Yes, he will bring hundreds of millions in economic activity to the Texas economy, but his version of chain migration may also be infected with a few left-adherent moles.

As we wrote here, we’re reminded of that each time we see a red state governor or mayor welcoming a transplant company from California or New York to their state.

Those companies are coming from left hotbeds and company employees, for the most part, are left-adherents themselves.

We’re thinking a good first step would be an orientation for company employees that tells the low-tax, low-regulation and more freedom story of the company’s new home.

And not on a one-time, lick and a promise basis. Such outreach must be ongoing.

Otherwise, these aren’t the economic development success stories mayors and governors think. Instead these companies may become beachheads for left expansion.

If you doubt us, just take a look at the recent history of Austin, Texas.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.