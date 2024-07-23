Some Conservatives Aren't Afraid to Use Power and Fight

We saw an old story repeated last week, but with a startlingly new ending.

Chaya Raichik is the founder of a TwitterX account, "Libs of TikTok."

There, she posts the ravings of left-adherents on TikTok, and other social media outlets.

This has made her the enemy of all on the left.

They hate her for shining a light on their lunacy and depravity.

Last week, in the wake of the unsuccessful assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump, Raichik found this exchange between two public-spirited citizens on Facebook.

As reported by Ocpathink.org, which publishes a conservative online publication focusing on Oklahoma:

"Meet Alison Scott, a teacher at @Ardmore_Tigers. She appears sad the sh**ter missed and 'wishes' he had a better scope," Raichik posted.

"These are the people educating your kids."

The tweet included a screenshot of a social-media exchange, apparently from Facebook. In the screenshot, one individual offers $500 to Trump’s attempted assassin "for trying to save us . . . "A posted response, attributed to Scott, states, "Same!!! Wish they had a better scope."

"Scott teaches music history and music theory to high school students in Ardmore."

Ardmore is a town of about 25,000 located midway between Dallas, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Students there are obviously not immune to left-indoctrination in public (read government) schools. This "teacher" is also a supporter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and various consonant crusaders.

We can only imagine what goes on inside her classroom on a daily basis.

Scott’s support for Trump’s failed assassin was an insult way too far.

Complaints were made to the Ardmore school district.

In response the "educrats" there issued the usual argle-bargle we have come to know and hate, "Ardmore City Schools is aware that a district employee made a statement on a social media platform appearing to condone violence against a political figure.

"The district has begun a thorough and swift investigation into the matter. At this time, the district cannot comment on what actions, if any, it will take as this is an ongoing personnel matter."

Translated this means the cowards in the district office want this to go away ASAP before other left teachers start organizing.

They intend to kick this particular can as far down the road as possible in the hope the controversy will eventually die down and the school district can get back to whining about not having enough money.

Fortunately for Oklahoma parents, conservative State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced that his office was also investigating the incident.

Walters is evidently well aware of the educrats blobs' tendency to foot-drag and procrastinate when it comes to disciplining left teachers.

It took Walters less than two days to complete his investigation and Walters announced he is revoking Alison Scott’s teaching certificate in Oklahoma.

This is how conservatives wield power to protect the interests of conservative voters and their children. It’s a refreshing change from the cowardice we’ve grown all too accustomed to from the politicians who are always promising to "fight for us" yet never seem to do it.

Congratulations to Superintendent Walters.

Let’s hope other red state education officials follow his lead.

