Canadian Doctors 'Cures' Far Worse Than the Disease

Canadian Doctors Have a Beyond Ghoulish Cure for What Ails You

More proof that when it comes to new, left cultural innovations, the slippery slope remains the undefeated champion.

Canada, our northern bio-medical security state, legalized national death-by-doctor in 2016. Since the left understands language much better than conservatives, it wasn’t called euthanasia, since too many people know what that means and the meaning is simply death.

No. The Great White North named their state-sponsored voluntary executions MAID.

Short for "Medical Assistance in Dying."

Canadians, and the rest of the world, were given assurances that the individuals signing up for a short stint on Canadian Death Row would be, as Blaze Media.com puts it, "at least 18 years of age with a 'grievous and irremediable medical condition' causing 'enduring physical or psychological suffering that is intolerable' to them.

"Additionally, they had to be in an 'advanced state of irreversible decline,' with death a likely outcome in the foreseeable future."

Those rules, like everything else the left touches, have been loosened since the promises reached the "ignore by" date.

"Not only is MAID killing many moribund people, it's killing people who could otherwise live for years or decades, as well as victims whose primary symptom is suicidal ideation."

Meaning, the mentally ill whose only option for a government-sponsored death here is suicide by cop, will gladly be killed by those helpful men and women in the white lab coats, just north of our border.

And they aren’t alone.

Now "those with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and other survivable issues can be put down."

People spend more money treating their dogs with serious illnesses than The Great White North does dealing with humans suffering from treatable mental illness.

And that doesn’t bother the ghouls in Canadian government running the program.

"Canada's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer highlighted in an October 2020 report that 'expanding access to MAID will result in a net reduction in healthcare costs for the provincial governments' — saving those governments hundreds of millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on saving lives and providing Canadians with the treatment they paid for as taxpayers."

In Canada failing a cost/benefit analysis can be fatal.

Alexander Raikin, with the Washington, D.C.-based Ethics and Public Policy Center, observed, "In less than a decade, euthanasia has gone from being a rare exception to a routine cause of death in Canada."

Making Canada the proud owner of "the fastest — growing euthanasia regime of anywhere in the world."

Here's how the numbers stack up:

In the first year of MAID to order deaths, the government executed 1,108 Canadians.

"That number tripled the following year, and by 2021, the number had climbed to over 10,000 assisted-suicide deaths a year in a country with an overall population of less than 39 million. State-facilitated suicides jumped another 31% in 2022, accounting for over 4% of deaths in Canada."

The situation is so bad that MAID is the fifth leading cause of death in the entire country.

Once the state encourages the Grim Reaper to put his nose in the tent, the death toll always increases and the net expands to snare even more potential victims.

Candidates progress from the few terminal cases to the inconvenient, the 'useless,' the severely handicapped with "poor quality of life," the mentally ill and other societal discards.

MAID is essentially abortion for adults and it’s just as obscene and monstrous for them as it is for the unborn.

No moral government should be sponsoring suicide.

No Christian nation would allow it.

Our northern neighbor's leap into the moral abyss is something we should do all in our power to prevent from happening right here in the United States. Starting now.

