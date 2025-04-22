Trump Leads Nation with Facts, Judges by Injunctions

It will come as no surprise to readers of this column, but the bluest states in our United States are also some of the most corrupt.

Here’s what we mean.

Fox News describes the situation, "California, New York and Massachusetts all have a Democratic trifecta — meaning Democrats control the state House, Senate and the governor's office.

They also have a Democratic triplex, which includes party control of the Attorney General, Secretary of State and governorship."

That’s a remarkably politically homogeneous electorate.

What’s equally remarkable is how corrupt the electorate is.

Fox again, "After finding $382 million in fraudulent unemployment payments since 2020, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) identified California, New York and Massachusetts as the primary culprits.

"The three Democrat-led states accounted for $305 million in improper claim payments, DOGE said Thursday."

What's insulting to the rest of the more honest of this country is how incompetent the fraudsters are. It’s almost as if they are trying to see how ridiculous their claims could be and still not be caught.

“Earlier this week, DOGE reported that since 2020, hundreds of millions in fraudulent unemployment benefits went to tens of thousands of recipients listed as over 115 years old, between ages 1 and 5, or even with birthdates that haven't occurred yet."

That isn’t exactly a vote of confidence for the ‘hard–working federal civil servants’ who populate the US Labor Department.

Trump appointed Labor Dept. Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer declared, "This is another incredible discovery by the DOGE team, finding nearly $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments.

The Labor Department is committed to recovering Americans' stolen tax dollars. We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud."

We would prefer she root out all fraud, but we’ll settle for "egregious fraud."

Our suggestion to Sec. Chavez–DeRemer is, don’t assign the recovery efforts to the same employees who signed the checks.

In fact, our suggestion would be to cross-reference the names of those cashing the checks with the last names of those feds signing the checks to see if there’s a connection.

Once that’s done, fire all the employees who participated in the fraud approval process in any way, up to and including those who mailed the checks.

California also had another distinction if you want to call it that.

"California also accounted for 68 percent of the benefits that were dispensed under former President Joe Biden to parolees identified by federal authorities as being on the government's terrorist watchlist, or who had criminal records."

Evidently, starting with the Taliban, the Biden administration had an informal "No Terrorist Left Behind" program.

The number of benefits these terror watchlist aliens collected convinces us that the Biden administration was simply a conspiracy against the taxpaying citizens of this nation.

"DOGE found, hundreds of these people were able to collect public benefits — including approximately $42,000 through the government's unemployment insurance program.

"These people also collected money from federal student loan programs, food stamp programs and IRS tax refunds."

The Trump administration put a stop to this by ending the parole program for anyone having a criminal record or being on the FBI terror watchlist.

That’s good, but the stop may only be temporary. We haven’t heard yet from any of the 670 federal district judges who evidently really run this country.

