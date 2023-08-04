Left Turns Lights Off on Consumer Choice, Freedom

How many people does it take to change a light bulb?

One, if she’s an empty dress controlled by the climate cultists who have declared war on carbon and common sense.

This week Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm began enforcing what Fox News terms, "a nationwide ban on various types of popular light bulbs as part of its aggressive energy efficiency agenda.

"Under the Department of Energy's (DOE) regulations, manufacturers and retailers will be prohibited from selling incandescent and similar halogen light bulbs which represent a sizable share of current light bulb supplies.

"Instead, manufacturers and retailers must sell light-emitting diode, or LED, alternatives or risk substantial federal penalties."

Where the DOE gets the authority to unilaterally ban light bulbs without direction from Congress is a mystery.

And why Republican-controlled Congresses allow federal agencies to issue regulations like this is a mystery known only to their donors.

If the public thought it was important to buy "energy efficient bulbs" and the alternative was a better product, the market would take care of the transition without government interference.

How many homes, for instance, still have landline telephones?

Allowing consumers to choose the bulbs they prefer leaves too much to chance for the control freaks at DOE.

They’ll tolerate the public voting for the presidential candidate they prefer, but bureaucrats get to pick the lightbulbs.

Naturally, the LED bulbs are already popular in the homes of Whole Foods shoppers.

It’s red state rednecks who aren’t getting with the program.

"According to the survey data, LEDs are also far more popular in higher-income households, meaning the energy regulations will particularly impact lower-income Americans.

"While 54 percent of households with an income of more than $100,000 per year used LEDs, just 39 percent of households with an income of $20,000 or less used LEDs."

So Section 8 housing occupants will be caught in the government’s Illumination Dragnet along with the reviled Extreme MAGA types.

And that’s only part of the extra cost problem. Banning halogen lights — which only a few years ago were seen as an efficiency breakthrough — effectively bans the halogen light fixture, too, since we know of no LEDs made to fit those fixtures.

Your choice then is buy a new fixture or get used to the dark.

It's a small price to pay for our carbonless LED future, dependent on an unreliable electric grid featuring sunshine and wind produced brownouts.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., took one look at the ban and summed it up nicely, "It’s impossible for Democrats to leave us alone."

On look at the upcoming edict list proves his point.

The Biden administration has trained its beady eyes on:

Gas stoves

Washers

Refrigerators

Dishwashers

Water heaters

Air conditioners

After those products receive a government makeover, you’ll be able to enjoy higher prices and less effective appliances, courtesy of the climate cult.

It’s really a shame consumers don’t have the option of voting for a political party that would keep government out of the kitchen and the utility closet.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.