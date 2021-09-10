When Your Doctor Asks for 'Papers, Please'

As the case for taking the Covid vaccine becomes weaker and weaker, the push to force the unwilling to submit to the shot becomes more and more hysterical.

Byron York, in a very interesting Twitter thread, points out the latest.

An opinion piece in the Washington Post by Branch Covidian Ruth Marcus urges doctors to discriminate against the unvaccinated “without a legitimate medical or religious reason.”

Naturally, Marcus wants to be the arbiter of what constitutes a "legitimate" reason. And you can be sure the "Eye of the Needle of Legitimacy" is going to be narrow indeed.

The Covid vaccination is an ideological one–size–fits–all policy and Dr. Procrustes is monitoring compliance.

This is what happens when authoritarian politics contaminates a culture.

Trump and his voters were supposed to be the fascists heralding a dystopian future, but it turns out Faucists on the left are ready to deny your healthcare "rights" if you don’t toe the line on vaccinations.

This is unprecedented. And this is evil.

The default position of Marcus and the rest of the Faucists is the collective takes priority over the individual.

At least that’s the surface explanation. What she really means is compliance takes priority over your rights.

Your body, her choice.

And how are these unvaccinated virus terrorists threatening those who complied? That’s harder to explain.

Unvaccinated polio patients don’t harm those who took the polio vaccine. Covid vaccinations don’t appear to work the same way.

The vaccinated can still get the disease, but they can get it from both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

And Marcus is talking about treatment for the disease, not exposure.

She implies, based on no facts at all, that there is a shortage of ICU beds and ventilators and unvaccinated Covid patients will be denying the more worthy needed treatment.

This is the same Pandemic Porn we heard in early 2020. Remember when the hospital ships sailed into New York harbor and the temporary hospital was built in Houston?

Neither were needed. It was all hype and hysteria.

And she is laser–focused on a single segment of the population to the exclusion of everyone else. The obese whose eating habits greatly contribute to bad health are fine.

Smokers face no obstacles for treatment.

And drunk drivers are victims of John Barleycorn and not to be condemned.

The unvaccinated? Under "Covid Crow" they go to the back of the line.

As York writes, "Four years of Trump and a continuing pandemic have given rise to some awful commentary, norm bending, and outright norm breaking on the left."

What’s more, Marcus knows it’s wrong because she advocates medical enforcers punish the unvaccinated surreptitiously.

No posted public policy against the unvaccinated, just a few sly questions designed to get private information and then a secret verdict is delivered. “My argument is that doctors aren’t acting unethically by putting a finger on the scale in favor of the vaccinated — they’re behaving rationally and justly.”

York sums up these diabolical people and their policy nicely, "Of course that's throwing medical ethics out the window. But just this once! This is a one-time exception to ethical rules. It's justifiable. And we won't do it again! Promise!"

